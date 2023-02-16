RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested two suspects involved in the shooting on East 21st Street on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to police, Corey Poag and Shadarryel Booker were arrested without incident on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the 1500 block of East 21st Street. At the scene, officers found a man who had driven a short distance from the scene, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Poag has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Booker has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.