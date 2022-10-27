RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place on Route 1 Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a business on the 3600 block of Richmond highway at around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 for a report of a robbery.

It was determined that a woman tried to walk out of the store without paying for items. When the employees confronted the woman, she took out a knife and threatened the employee before leaving the store, heading south on Richmond Highway.

Anyone who recognizes the woman pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.