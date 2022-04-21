RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a teen they say has been missing for four weeks.

According to a tweet from Richmond Police, 15-year-old Amenna Garcia-Sanchez left her home on the 2100 block of Drake Street in Richmond’s Southside on Thursday, March 31, and hasn’t been seen since. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding Amenna’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.