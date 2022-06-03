21-year-old Margaret Stickler was reported missing by family members in late April. (Photo: Richmond Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who they say has been missing for more than a month.

According to police, 21-year-old Margaret Stickler was reported missing in late April after not being heard from by family for several days. She was last seen near a hotel on the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Margaret is about 5’11” tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.