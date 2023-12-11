RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a gun from a vehicle in a parking garage on Mactavish Avenue.
On Friday, Nov. 24, officers were called to the 1200 block of Mactavish Avenue for the report of a theft from a vehicle.
Detectives reviewed video from the vehicle security camera which showed that at 11:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 23, the suspect entered the parked vehicle and removed items, including a firearm from the glove compartment.
Police said the man then ran away from the scene.
Anyone with information about the identity of the above suspect is asked to contact Fourth Precinct Detective K. Robinson at 804-646-6820.