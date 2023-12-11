RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a gun from a vehicle in a parking garage on Mactavish Avenue.

On Friday, Nov. 24, officers were called to the 1200 block of Mactavish Avenue for the report of a theft from a vehicle.

Detectives reviewed video from the vehicle security camera which showed that at 11:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 23, the suspect entered the parked vehicle and removed items, including a firearm from the glove compartment.

Police said the man then ran away from the scene.

The Richmond Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole a gun from a vehicle in a parking garage on Mactavish Avenue. (Photo: Richmond Police) The Richmond Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole a gun from a vehicle in a parking garage on Mactavish Avenue. (Photo: Richmond Police)

Anyone with information about the identity of the above suspect is asked to contact Fourth Precinct Detective K. Robinson at 804-646-6820.