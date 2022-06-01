RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted fugitive.

According to police, 37-year-old Jermarcus Taylor has multiple warrants for his arrest. Taylor lives in Richmond and is known to frequent the 1100 block of St. Peter Street.

According to Richmond Police, Taylor has multiple felony warrants on file.

He has brown eyes and black hair, stands at about 5’7″ and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information related to Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.