RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a commercial burglary that took place on Williamsburg Road in the Fulton Hill area of the city.

According to police, on Sunday, Sept. 25 at some time between 2:20 a.m. and 4:20 a.m., the suspect went into a closed business on the 1600 block of Williamsburg Road and stole several items.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.