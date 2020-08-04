Richmond police believe two shooting incidents in city’s East End linked

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said that the department is looking for information regarding two shooting incidents that took place in the city’s East End on Monday that officers believe could be related.

According to an email from a police spokesman, the first incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of 30th and Clay streets. Witnesses told officers that gunfire was exchanged between individuals in two cars at the intersection and that more than two dozen shots were fired.

Another exchange of gunfire was reported just a few minutes later in the 1400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. A vehicle that had been struck several times by gunfire was stopped by officers near the intersection of Redd Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike, police said.

Two occupants of the vehicle, a Chevrolet Sebring, were arrested on charges unrelated to the reported shootings. The car is being processed amid the investigation, according to police.

Investigators believe the second vehicle involved in the incidents could be a silver VW Jetta.

The Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed these shootings or has information to share anonymously to call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000 or on-line at www.7801000.com or with the P3 smartphone app.