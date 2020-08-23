Richmond Police caught in vehicle pursuit with suspect experiencing mental health crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department pursued a burglary suspect experiencing a mental health crisis in a low-speed car chase that ended with a 40 minute standoff Saturday afternoon.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications received a call from a citizen around 3:30 p.m. that they were following a vehicle involved with the burglary of his business. The citizen provided location updates until RPD was able to fall in behind the suspect and attempt a traffic stop.

The suspect refused to stop and the car chase ensued. During the pursuit the suspect hit another vehicle at Bells Road and Castlewood Road. The accident caused damage but no injuries.

Eventually, the suspect stopped their vehicle in the right lane of Jefferson Davis Highway and Terminal Ave. From there it took 40 minutes before RPD was able to apprehend the suspect. RPD believes the suspect was having a mental health crisis and refused to exit the vehicle.

The suspect poured a substance on himself and threatened to light himself on fire. According to RPD, after patient negotiation by Second Precinct officers the suspect was calmed down and he agreed to exit the vehicle.

The suspect was treated by Richmond Ambulance Authority on the scene and transported to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center for medical and mental health evaluation.

Charges are pending reference burglary and driving offenses.

