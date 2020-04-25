Richmond Police celebrate horse’s Sweet 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One lucky horse from the Richmond Police’s Mounted Unit got a special party yesterday to celebrate her Sweet 16.

Scooter the horse turned 16 on Friday, April 24, and despite the pandemic, the department wanted to give her the birthday she deserves. They threw her a stay at home party complete with cupcakes, a pinata and a visit for the K-9 unit’s dog Scooby.

You can take a look at all the fun they had here:

