RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards says the department wants to “throw the kitchen sink” at battling violent crime in the city. To help, the department is using technology at the Capital City Intelligence Center.

8News spoke to Edwards on Wednesday, Jan. 10, following the December soft-launch of the center.

“Putting our technology in one place and allowing people to support the men and women in the field, I think is really critical for us being effective and efficient with the limited resources we have that’s going to help us solve crime,” Edwards said.

After the department received a $750,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services for the crime center, many questioned when and how the new high-tech facility would operate.

Following its soft launch, Edwards said the department is using technology like license plate readers, database computers and video cameras throughout the city. The goal is to cut down on the amount of time it takes officers to solve violent crimes and crack down on repeat offenders.

“We just have an example of that very recently where we had a shooting and within 30 minutes, we had the suspect in custody and that was based upon officers looking at video cameras, relaying to those individuals in the field using license plate technology to find out where that car is and place those people on arrest,” Edwards said.

In addition to helping investigations, Edwards said the technology takes innocent Richmond residents out of the line of fire in throughout the judicial process. Instead of an eyewitness testifying in court and potentially implicating themselves in a crime they did not commit, a technician could testify to the validity of the video in question, helping to identify criminals.

“We have some of that technology being utilized to this day, but it’s by no means what we think it will be in six months from now or a year from now,” Edwards said.

Chief Edwards did not provide specific locations of the cameras being used. However, the department currently has access to city and department-owned cameras.

Edwards added that a manager was hired to oversee the center and that building the rest of the team is among the next steps.

Richmond’s Capital City Intelligence Center (Photo: 8News)

As of Wednesday, Jan. 10, Edwards said his staff were negotiating adding new technology and cameras to assist in the center.

Last year, though, the American Civil Liberties Union pushed back against technology like license plate readers, saying they are dangerously powerful and unregulated.

Edwards told 8News he believes audits and oversight is important so that this technology isn’t being abused.