RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Chief, Gerald Smith, is holding the quarterly crime briefing report Monday morning.

The report will compare crime numbers and statistics against those in the past.

The chief has announced there has been a 28% increase in total major crimes this year, and a 23% increase this quarter. Smith announced that violent crime has not been the major contributor to the increase, but that property crime, specifically vehicles, has been the largest cause.