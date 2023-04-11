RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has introduced a new policy in an effort to increase transparency and build trust with the community.

“As part of Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards’ core values and commitment to rebuilding trust and nurturing legitimacy through transparency, the Department is implementing a new standard operating procedure that will involve the release of critical incident briefings (CIB) to the public,” a statement from the Richmond Police Department reads. “The CIB will include video evidence from critical incidents pertaining to officer-involved shootings resulting in the fatal use of force.”

According to police, this will mean that video pertaining to “critical incidents” involving the department will be released to the public within two weeks of those incidents. There are exceptions, however, if the chief determines that a delay is needed to address “investigative, prosecutorial, or privacy concerns.”

Video evidence could include body-worn camera footage, surveillance footage and crime scene photos. According to police, conclusions based on the provided evidence will not be made by the department until all facts are known and the investigation is complete.

On Wednesday, April 12, the Richmond Police Department is scheduled to hold a critical incident briefing that will include the release of body-worn camera footage from the officer-involved shooting on North Avenue that took place on March 31. On Monday, 8News obtained surveillance video that showed the incident in full.