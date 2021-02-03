Richmond police chief making changes in leadership

During an online meeting among Richmond City Council members, Police Chief Gerald Smith said more police will be present on city streets, though he believes unrest in Richmond has reached a “turning point.”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is undergoing some leadership changes.

According to a source, Richmond Deputy Chief John O’Kleasky, Maj. Jody Blackwell, and Maj. Roger Russell found out Tuesday that they were being let go of their positions.

The source said that an email went out last night telling the rest of the department who would be replacing them.

The email said two of the three positions have been filled and one is vacant at the moment.

“Look at the work they did, mostly administrative. So what in the world could they have done wrong?” the source told 8News.

Richmond Police confirmed to 8News that Chief Gerald Smith was making changes at the executive level but would not comment on personal matters.

Chief Smith joined the Richmond Police Department a little more than ½ a year ago. During this time, he has learned a lot about the extraordinary people who work at RPD, and the value of the service RPD provides to the Richmond community, every day. As Chief Smith strives to further develop the Department and implement a new vision, he is making changes at the executive level of leadership in the Department. RPD does not comment on personnel matters. Richmond Police Department Public Information Officer Chelsea Rarrick

Before Chief Smith came to Richmond, Maj. Jody Blackwell served as Interim Chief of RPD.

Blackwell was selected to be interim chief after former Richmond police chief, William Smith, was forced out by Mayor Levar Stoney following days of clashes between protesters and police.

After being appointed by Stoney, details about an officer-involved fatal shooting in 2002 involving Blackwell resurfaced.

Less than two weeks after the announcement, Blackwell requested to return to his former position as a major.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.