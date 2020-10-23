Richmond Police Chief shares recent resignation and retirement numbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following a summer of unrest and an increased focus on criminal justice reform from legislators and protestors, 8News sat down with Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith to discuss police force numbers.

Chief Smith says since May 2020 27 officers have resigned from the Richmond Police Department. An additional 10 officers have retired.

Smith tells 8News that these numbers are not too out of the ordinary. He has not seen a lack of interest in people wanting to join the department.

Previous Richmond police chiefs have told Smith that it’s typical to have 25 to 30 vacancies in the department.

LATEST HEADLINES: