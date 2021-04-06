Richmond Police Chief Smith gives update on fatal Gilmer Street shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith gave an update on two fatal shootings on Gilmer Street.

RPD said they received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmer Street at 6:40 p.m. on April 4. When officers arrived, they found one victim dead at the scene.

Chief Smith said victim as a 17 year old and his identity would not be released.

Officers with RPD told 8News that it’s too early to classify the investigation as a homicide. Despite VCU announced there is a suspect in custody.

On Monday there was a second shooting on the same street. RPD said officers responded to the shooting at 8:12 p.m. Once on the scene, they located an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief Smith identified the victim as Cody Woodson, 20. Woodson was a student at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Detectives said they are aware of the nearby death investigation from Sunday but it is too early to know if the two fatal shootings are related. However, RPD said they are looking into any connections between the two incidents and if there is a possible drug nexus.

RPD asks that anyone with information about the shooting call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.