RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department will host a crime briefing on Monday, Sept. 20, to provide the community with another update on crime statistics including the annual safety initiative, Operation Safe Summer.

Operation Safe Summer began on June 10 and ended on Sept. 8 and involved the collaborative efforts of Richmond Police, Virginia State Police along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Marshals Service (USMS).

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies spent the better part of the summer working to identify, investigate and prosecute what are the most prominent driving forces of violent crime in Richmond.

Police told 8News ahead of the initiative that community partnership would be key in allowing law enforcement to engage with the community to build trust and earn legitimacy.

In a media release at the time, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards — then interim chief — said the community was the biggest and best partner to law enforcement and continued, “The police department has a particular role to play in law enforcement, and the community has a role too — we need every citizen to be all in.”

Chief Edwards provided a mid-year crime briefing towards the end of July and these statistics were revealed from the efforts of Operation Safe Summer:

Felony Arrests: 68

Misdemeanor Arrests: 50

Warrants Served: 76

Firearms Seized: 71

Chief Edwards will address the Richmond community at 11 a.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy, 1202 W. Graham Rd.