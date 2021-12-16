Richmond Police Coalition demands Chief Smith’s resignation

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — In a press conference Thursday morning, the Richmond Coalition of Police announced the results of a recent survey of their members, detailing their dissatisfaction with Police Chief Gerald Smith.

Out of the 328 RCOP members, 261 participated in the survey. According to RCOP, the results indicate that its rank-and-file members have lost confidence in Smith’s ability to effectively lead the department.

Out of the 261 officers surveyed, 96% said they have lost confidence in Smith’s ability to lead Richmond’s Police Department, 99% said they have seen no improvements to morale since Smith took over, 89% said they do not feel valued by Smith and 82% said they have strongly considered leaving the department before their retirement.

The coalition then formally requested Smith resign immediately, so that his replacement “can get on with the business of restoring RPD to its former glory.”

RCOP is calling for Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders and Mayor Levar Stoney to remove Smith if he refuses to resign. RCOP also says it is currently working on a comprehensive pay plan with the city.

This survey was the most recent of three done by RCOP in 2021. According to RCOP, Chief Smith did not fare well in either of the first two.