RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department held its first Community Pop-Up of the 2023 series that will continue to occur monthly in neighborhoods throughout the city.

The event was held on Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mount Olivet Church on North 25th Street.

The series is part of a public safety initiative from the Richmond Police Department, aimed at encouraging community engagement and providing resources to residents in areas that have been impacted by violent crime.

“This is an opportunity for us to say we are not out here to arrest people,” said Cpt. Anthony Jackson. “We brought some of our toys out here. Some things people are into. Our horse. Our motorcycles. We have our drone out here. Showing people resources we have that people aren’t familiar with.”

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

The pop-up events will be held in collaboration with city agencies, non-profit organizations and federal law enforcement partners. The next Pop-Up event is scheduled for April 27.