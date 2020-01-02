Richmond police concerned over hundreds of stolen guns in 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said there were more than 450 guns reported stolen in the city in 2019.

With more than half taken from cars, which are sometimes left unlocked, authorities are labeling the problem a public safety concern.

Startling stats- more than 450 guns reported stolen in Richmond in 2019. @RichmondPolice call it a public safety concern more @8NEWS at 6pm #RVA — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) January 2, 2020

Despite several efforts to get drivers to lock up their cars and protect their guns, the numbers are rising in the city. Police say the issue raises concerns because the stolen guns are often used in other crimes or sold on the street.

