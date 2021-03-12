Richmond police continue probe into child abduction, homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation launched last month for a child abduction lead police to discover the body of the child’s father. One man was arrested for the abduction, though charges for the man’s death have not been announced.

Kevin Degraffenreid, a man said to be in his forties, was booked at the Richmond city jail one day after a child was found alone near a convenience store on Hull Street–charged with abduction, auto theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming.

Police say a child was found alone near a convenience store on Hull Street on Feb. 26.

An employee at the ‘360 Convenience Store’ told 8News that unaccompanied minor was seen walking across the street toward the convenience store.

That night police said they received a call just after 9:00 p.m. for a missing juvenile. Two hours later, police arrived at the store following a citizen report that the child was alone—thankfully, safely returned to family.

“It’s a busy road too, anything could’ve happened,” a woman going by the name Ratchett said outside the convenience store Wednesday, the day RPD announced the charges and the identification of the child’s father.

“You must’ve been on something to have your child walking through here.”

Joseph Santana, also outside the store, was left concerned about the circumstances.

“Being me, I wouldn’t just be walking around at night with my child, you feel me? This is a bad area,” Santana said.

After the child was found, police say their investigation then lead to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive and the Timbercreek Apartment Homes.

The child’s father, Anthony Tobey Junior, was reportedly found dead with an apparent gunshot wound inside his apartment; three miles from the convenience store.

It’s unknown when his body was discovered.

Wednesday police refused to share information about the potential connection between Tobey–a man in his thirties–and Degraffenreid.

Notably, police are calling this a homicide, however Degraffenreid was not initially charged for Tobey’s death.

Richmond police did not respond to 8News’ question Friday if he or anyone else has been charged.

The department said Wednesday that additional charges are pending.

Degraffenreid is due back in court Tuesday morning.