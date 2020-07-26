Richmond Police declare unlawful assembly at RPD Headquarters

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department declared an unlawful assembly on Saturday night after continued unrest in the city.

The planned protest, called Richmond Stands with Portland, started with a peaceful march throughout the city, starting at Monroe Park. As the night progressed things turned violent at Richmond Police Headquarters.

At 11:06 p.m., Richmond Police tweeted “please disperse or face arrest” when addressing protesters at the RPD HQ.

Virginia State Police assisted Richmond Police during the protest and VSP posted a livestream of the incidents.

A dump truck was set on fire outside of RPD HQ as officers tried to secure the area before firefighters could respond.

Tear gas was deployed around 11:10 p.m. after the unlawful assembly was declared and protesters began to disperse.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events