Richmond Police declare unlawful assembly at RPD Headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department declared an unlawful assembly on Saturday night after continued unrest in the city.
The planned protest, called Richmond Stands with Portland, started with a peaceful march throughout the city, starting at Monroe Park. As the night progressed things turned violent at Richmond Police Headquarters.
At 11:06 p.m., Richmond Police tweeted “please disperse or face arrest” when addressing protesters at the RPD HQ.
Virginia State Police assisted Richmond Police during the protest and VSP posted a livestream of the incidents.
A dump truck was set on fire outside of RPD HQ as officers tried to secure the area before firefighters could respond.
Tear gas was deployed around 11:10 p.m. after the unlawful assembly was declared and protesters began to disperse.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.
