Richmond Police declare unlawful assembly at RPD Headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department declared an unlawful assembly on Saturday night after continued unrest in the city.

The planned protest, called Richmond Stands with Portland, started with a peaceful march throughout the city, starting at Monroe Park. As the night progressed things turned violent at Richmond Police Headquarters.

At 11:06 p.m., Richmond Police tweeted “please disperse or face arrest” when addressing protesters at the RPD HQ.

Virginia State Police assisted Richmond Police during the protest and VSP posted a livestream of the incidents.

#VSP on post to protect @RichmondPolice HQ from protesters. Protesters tore down police tape & have pushed forward w/lasers & firecrackers. https://t.co/EOZbJ94GnC — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) July 26, 2020

A dump truck was set on fire outside of RPD HQ as officers tried to secure the area before firefighters could respond.

Protesters set a city dump truck ablaze outside RPD Headquarters. Unlawful Assembly has been declared. RPD officers must secure the area before firefighters can respond. pic.twitter.com/xzKkLO7sg8 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) July 26, 2020

Tear gas was deployed around 11:10 p.m. after the unlawful assembly was declared and protesters began to disperse.

