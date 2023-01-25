Tune in with 8News at 11 a.m. when we stream the event LIVE.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is set to hold its end-of-year crime briefing for 2022 at 11 a.m.

Acting Chief of Police Rick Edwards plans to discuss crime statistics as well as the police department’s public safety plan moving forward. The briefing will take place at the Richmond Police Department Headquarters’ Focus Room, located on West Grace Street.

The police department says the information relayed will help to inform the public of crime trends impacting public safety and will announce opportunities for members of the community to participate in a joint effort to reduce crime.