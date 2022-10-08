RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Hull Street Road on Friday night.

According to the department, officers responded around 8:30 P.M. to 5737 Hull Street Road to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers checked the gas station and parking lot at that address, but no victim was found at the scene.

An adult male arrived at a hospital a short time later with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

If you know anything that may help police in the investigation, call the department or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

