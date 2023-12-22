RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the city’s Southside.

On Friday, Dec. 22, at around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway for a report of a person shot. When they arrived on scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening injury. Police detained a suspect at the scene.

According to officials, the victim said the shooting was due to an argument.

Police are still investigating this incident, anyone with information is encouraged to call 804-646-5100.