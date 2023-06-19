RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings that sent people to the hospital Sunday night.

The first happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Lawson Street, just off Hull Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second happened around 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue near Commerce Road, less than three miles from the first shooting. That victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are connected, and no suspect information was released in either incident.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.