RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has launched its real-time crime center — the Capital City Intelligence Center.

This comes after the Richmond City Council approved a $750,000 grant for the center earlier in 2023.

A spokesperson for the Office of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said, “The center will begin assisting law enforcement officers to respond quickly to crimes in progress or to those that recently occurred using new technology.”

The center will reportedly provide Richmond Police with new technologies, including security cameras, license plate readers cameras, shot detection, officers’ body-worn cameras, among others.

The Office of Mayor Levar Stoney said the City of Richmond plans to provide information sessions in the new year on the Capital City Intelligence Center.