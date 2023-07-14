Police want drivers to be proactive in keeping their cars safe

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department issued a warning to community members regarding a recent influx in car thefts.

“Lock your doors, hide your valuables and don’t leave your car unattended,” is a message heard often. Despite how many times people hear that message, though, car break-ins and thefts continue to occur across central Virginia.

RPD Lieutenant James Hogan warned that these auto crimes are rapidly becoming a worrisome trend, especially compared to this time last year.

Richmond auto thefts are up nearly 70% — and that means these sorts of calls come in often. In fact, Hogan said they are a daily occurrence.

“It happens and it happens constantly,” Hogan said. “Every day that I come to work.”

Richmond is not alone in this rise in car thefts. The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a noteworthy increase in thefts of cars over the past few years.

Until recently, those were typically unlocked vehicles, but so far in 2023, deputies have been facing more brazen criminals. Authorities noted an influx in forced entries.

“It’s just a thin sheet of glass in your window that’s preventing the outside world of the potential thief from taking your belongings,” Hogan said.

Chesterfield County is also monitoring these crimes. From the beginning of the year to this past June, the county had 658 reports of items being stolen from cars, reflecting an increase of almost 200 reports compared to that time last year.

No one wants any of their items stolen — but Lieutenant Hogan warned some items are more dangerous than others.

“When a citizen leaves their firearm in their vehicle, that firearm gets stolen and then it hits the black market,” Hogan said.

He also recommended buying a steering wheel lock and trying to park near security or Ring cameras whenever possible. He added that crime can happen anywhere, so mindfulness is key.

“[Citizens] typically will exercise that best practice,” Hogan said. “But it’s the one time when you don’t, where you end up falling victim to this type of theft.”

Officers also confirmed the recent trend of Kias and Hyundais being stolen at alarming rates is an ongoing problem. Those drivers, in particular, are urged to upgrade their security software and look into steering wheel locks.

