RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city summer campers in the Police Activity League (PAL) will take a splash at Haddad’s Lake as a part of the program’s annual Summer Cookout on Thursday, July 21.

During the excursion, Richmond police officers will grill up hotdogs and hamburgers for around 85 children who have been participating in the summer fun program. This marks the program’s 25th year, giving kids ages six to 14 the opportunity to spend their summers enjoying golf, tennis, roller skating, bowling and chess, which is a new activity this year.

RPD uses PAL Summer Camp “as an opportunity to influence and provide positive behavioral support while building sustainable relationships” with youth, and bridge the gap between police and kids in the community, according to a department press release.

Organizers say kids who participate in the program gain life skills.