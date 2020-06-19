Richmond Police Department warns of phone scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam after receiving reports of two incidents.

According to RPD, a scam caller posing as an RPD detective is calling residents and threatening to arrest them for an outstanding warrant. The scammer is telling residents to call another number with a local area code to pay $3,000.00 or be locked up.

The police department said they would never call residents to demand money.

To avoid falling victim to the scam, RPD advises residents not to call the number and provide their credit card information.

If you receive a suspicious call, contact the RPD’s non-emergency line at (804) 646-5100.