Detectives arrest man suspected of stealing Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s 70” flat-screen TV

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested and charged a man accused of stealing Mayor Levar Stoney’s 70-inch flat-screen TV from his campaign office in Jackson Ward in October.
According to an RPD post on Facebook, two detectives worked on the case and were able to identify a suspect using several cameras in the neighborhood.
“Detective Bruington pulled video from several cameras in the neighborhood which showed the thief with the television leaving the area,” RPD wrote.
Then Fourth Precinct Detective Sergeant Baldwin went looking for the suspect and found him boarding a GRTC bus.
The suspect was taken into custody and charged for burglary.
Detectives believe the suspect is responsible for several recent burglaries in the area.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- "He killed two people," the victim's son said. "I feel like if I killed two people I would have been on the news."
- Officers said the victim was pumping gas when the suspect pulled into the station a fired multiple shots at him. While this was happening, the victim was able to grab his firearm and then returned fire at the suspect.
- The Chesterfield Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who broke into a vehicle and stole a purse.
- Police searching for motorist who killed cat by throwing it out of Jeep into busy Oklahoma intersectionPolice in Oklahoma are asking the public to help identify a suspect who killed a cat by throwing it out of a vehicle while driving through a busy intersection.
- Police are investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning on Phaup Street in Richmond.
- Sgt. Rollins with the Chesterfield Police Department tweeted photos of the accident and said the man was uninjured but highly intoxicated.
- Houston police are investigating the death of an Instagram influencer found unclothed on the side of the road over the weekend.
- Federal court documents unsealed Tuesday show the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a "secret lobbying scheme" and a related bribery conspiracy scheme related to a Presidential Pardon.
- A Petersburg gunshot victim is being airlifted to a Richmond hospital with critical injuries following a shooting.
- Richmond police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint.