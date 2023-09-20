RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards is set to discuss the results of Operation Safe Summer on Wednesday morning.

The public safety initiative began on June 10 and ended on Sept. 8.

Violent Crime

Chief Edwards gave a comparison of this year’s initiative’s violent crime numbers looking back to 2017.

Edwards said the most occurred in 2019, with 343 violent crimes from June 10 to Sept. 8. He continued on to say that 2023 had 286 violent crimes, the lowest number during the Operation Safe Summer timeframe in the last seven years.

Murder

From 2017 to 2023, the highest number of people murdered was 26 in 2021. This year, from June 10 to Sept. 8, Edwards said 13 people were murdered.

Non-fatal Shootings

Edwards said 51 people were shot, but not killed, from June 10 to Sept. 8 this year. In 2020, 99 people were shot but did not die from their injuries.

Robbery

From June 10 to Sept. 8 this year, 76 robberies were reported to the Richmond Police Department. The highest number of reported robberies in the last seven years was 120 robberies in 2018.

Aggravated Assault

This year during Operation Safe Summer, Edwards reported there were 182 aggravated assault crimes.

