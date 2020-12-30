Richmond Police: Don’t celebrate the New Year with celebratory gunfire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is warning residents about the dangers of celebrating the new year with gunfire.
The police department said randomly firing a gun is illegal and deadly. Last year, during New Year’s celebration a 28-year-old mother of two lost her life.
La-tiyah S. Hood was struck by celebratory gunfire in the 2500 block of North Avenue and died at a local hospital.
Hood’s mother, Stephanie Brandon, has provided the attached photos of her and the following statement, in hopes of preventing a tragedy like this from happening again:
“The promise of a new year changed my life forever. A celebration cheated 2 sons from their mom, 10 siblings of their sister, 4 nieces of their auntie, a grieving mother of her beloved daughter.
The family birthdays, holidays, family celebrations will be less our love because of another’s careless mistake. This mom will miss her sons’ weddings, children born, graduations.
Happy New Year 2021, please bring our family joy and peace of the thought of lessons learned from this tragedy.
We love and miss you Ta Ta. Rest in Heaven. RIH”
A 26-year-old named Mateen B. Johnson was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information on individuals who plan to behave in this illegal and reckless way or if they hear shots fired should call 911.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Richmond Police said they have arrested a minor who was caught on video entering a nail salon, having services done and then fleeing without paying.
- The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect linked to a violent convenience store robbery.
- A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman near the Fun Land in Fredericksburg Monday.
- The parents of a 4-year-old Missouri girl who was allegedly killed by neighbors who were trying to exorcise a "demon" last week were arraigned in court Monday morning.
- 'This was senseless, they were the perfect couple': Husband tries to protect wife killed during Caroline County burglaryAlthough loved one's know nothing will bring back Trost-Walker, they say they are relieved her killers were caught, are encouraging everyone to install home-security cameras and are trying to care for Steve, the victim's husband.
- A judge on Monday rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend.
- “I think it was an act of racist aggression,” said Leo Carson, the bust's sculptor, who designed the art piece to be a symbol against injustice and to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.
- HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man suspected of a stealing a firearm and Christmas presents from a car on Christmas Eve. In less than two weeks there have been five guns stolen from cars in the same area.
- Brenda Henderson thought her family photos were gone forever, until her boss told her about the 8News story in which Richmond Police were trying to track down the owner of the historic snapshots after a car theft.
- Crime Solvers are asking for the public's help solving an attempted that occurred in Chesterfield County earlier this month.