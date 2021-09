Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond will be one of the city’s emergency childcare sites. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say no firearm was found at MLK Middle School after they received a tip this morning.

RPD officers concluded a check of MLK Middle School, located at 1000 Mosby St, following a report at 8:13 a.m. of a possible firearm on campus.

Following the investigation by officers and K-9 units, no firearm found, school resumed normal activity. For info please contact RPS. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 28, 2021

Police said they received a report at 8:13 a.m. of a possible firearm at the school, but a sweep by officers and k-9 units found nothing.

The school has resumed normal activities at this time.