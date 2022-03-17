RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Richmond resident. The man, 33-year-old Joseph Domino, was last seen the morning of Wednesday, March 9, near the downtown South 20th Street area.

Joseph Domino, 33, Photo Courtesy: Richmond Police Department

Police said that Domino might be riding a black and silver Mongoose bicycle.

According to police, Domino suffers from a medical condition that causes concern for his safety.

Domino is 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Police said he may be wearing camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on Domino’s whereabouts or the circumstances of his disappearance is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at 804-646-5984 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.