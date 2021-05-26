Richmond Police hold community walk in Whitcomb Court

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and other officers from the department walked through Whitcomb Court today to interact with community members on Wednesday evening.

Police greeted community members throughout the early evening and talked to them about safety concerns. People let police know what things they want to see from them.

This walk is one of several that Smith will be holding throughout the city as the department works to build a better relationship with the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events