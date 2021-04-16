Richmond Police Chief holds press conference stemming from recent shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department (RPD) held a press conference Friday afternoon in regards to gun violence in the city this year.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said four people have been charged for three homicides this year.

Only one person has been arrested from the recent string of shootings that left eight people dead in April.

Among them include the two deadly shootings in Gilmer Street involving a 17-year-old and 20-year-old VCU student, but police say “there’s a theory” they may be connected.

Chief Gerald Smith announces charges in three recent homicides and eight recent non-fatal shootings. Call Crime Stoppers with information about any incidents (804) 780-1000 and visit our website for details https://t.co/uOxrtIfCB4 pic.twitter.com/TjLGyiPUy3 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) April 16, 2021

