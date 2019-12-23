Family urges witnesses to ‘speak up, come forward’ in effort to solve 2014 murder

Investigators are looking for clues in the murder of Chancellor Price, a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed after a verbal altercation at a Richmond gas station five years ago.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators are looking for clues in the murder of Chancellor Price, a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed after a verbal altercation at a Richmond gas station five years ago.

On Dec. 22, 2014, Price went to a BP Gas Station on Westover Hills Boulevard with a group of people after leaving the nightclub formally named Illusions.

Police said that Price was shot outside the gas station during a verbal altercation with an unknown individual. The suspect in Price’s killing left the scene on foot and has not yet been identified.

“Chancellor Price was shot and killed three days before Christmas, 2014. His family and friends have grieved his tragic death every day since that day,” Major Crimes Detective W. Thompson said in a statement.

On Monday, members of Price’s family spoke with 8News about their tragic loss and their fight to get answers after five years.

“It’s never easy,” Price’s cousin, Anthony Evans-Price, said. “You don’t expect someone to be taken from you. It’s difficult because it’s so unexpected.”

Evans-Price said Price had a loving personality and was always looking for a good time with the people he loved.

I talked to his cousin, Anthony Evans-Price this morning. He tells me that day will never escape him. pic.twitter.com/nhlCmiXUly — Julius Kizzee (@juliuskizzee) December 23, 2019

“Very funny guy,” Evans-Price explained. “Everyone that was around him loved him.”

“The Christmas season is usually the time of year that brings calls for celebration and reflection. Therefore, we are asking for the public’s assistance to help bring those responsible to justice for Mr. Price’s family and friends,” Thompson continued.

Price’s family hopes they get the information that could bring his murderer to justice and possibly ease their pain this holiday season.

“It’s difficult because it’s so unexpected. Every year after that is just a reminder. The 22nd is never, ever a fun day,” Evans-Price told 8News.

“Say something. Speak up, come forward. It would be nice to know.”

Anyone with information that could help solve this cold case is asked to call Detective Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

