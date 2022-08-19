RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A horse from the Richmond Police’s Mounted Unit has retired and the next steps are being taken to place him in his forever home.

According to Sgt. Anthony Paciello, the 14-year-old horse named Jimmy has worked hard serving the city and is now due for a well-earned retirement.

“Jimmy is definitely the subject of a lot of chatter going on,” Paciello said in a video uploaded to the department’s Twitter page. “We want to take a moment to thank you guys for the outpour of support looking for Jimmy’s forever home.”

The department has received numerous emails and phone calls from people offering to look after Jimmy, according to Paciello. There have been so many offers, in fact, that the department will no longer be accepting further offers.

“Sit back and wait for our next announcement for [Jimmy’s] retirement,” Paciello said. “You’ll get to see the cake. It’s going to be a great show.”