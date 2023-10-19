RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a resident reported a possible child abduction by an ice cream truck driver, the Richmond Police Department announced that they have determined that no such abduction took place.

According to police, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, a passerby reported having seen a possible child abduction by an ice cream truck driver the day before.

According to police, the witness described hearing the child screaming, seeing the truck stop and seeing the child run away from the truck. The witness approached the child to question them and believed that the child had been placed inside the truck by the driver.

Richmond Police officers responded to investigate the incident and determined that the child was sitting on the truck’s “exterior rear cargo shelf” while others were buying ice cream. The driver began to move the truck while the child was still sitting on it and the child screamed and banged on the rear door in order to alert the driver, police said.