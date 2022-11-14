RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old in South Richmond earlier this month.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, officers were called to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue for a report of trouble unknown — the report was later upgraded to a person shot.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 26-year-old Ken’Twon Johnson of Richmond — with multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

(Courtesy of Richmond Police Department)

Police said Johnson’s family is asking for the public’s assistance in finding those responsible for this murder.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.