RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the victim killed in Sunday night’s homicide in Shockoe Bottom.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Lakeith Ruffin, Jr., of Richmond.

Around 11:15 p.m., on April 3, Richmond Police officers were called to the 100 block of North 19th Street for the report of a person shot. Officers found Ruffin, Jr., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.