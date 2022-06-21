RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives have identified the man who was involved in a shooting at the Graystone Place Apartments Monday night, who was later pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police said officers responded to a call to the hospital for a person shot just before midnight, where they found 19-year-old William Fladger Jr., of Richmond, had died from the gunshot wound.

Police determined the crime scene was located in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue.

Shooting investigation at the Graystone Place Apartments, 2200 block of Afton Avenue (8News)

Around the same time, another adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound took himself to the same hospital for treatment. Police said it is currently unknown whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.