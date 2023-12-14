RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released the identity of the man who was found dead after a shooting on Irvington Street in the city’s Southside.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jeffrey Ludlow of the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

At around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, officers responded to an apartment on the 3400 block of Irvington Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, the officers found Ludlow down and unresponsive on the front porch.

Ludlow, who had an apparent gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was found at the scene and detained. Police said the man has not been charged in connection to the shooting, and officers are not looking for suspects at this time.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Crewell of Richmond Police at 804-646-5324.