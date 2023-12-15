RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal double shooting that occurred in the Fairfield Court area.

Police have identified the victim who was killed in the shooting as Ricky Dewitt, 46, of Richmond.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, police responded to a shooting at the 2300 block of Rosetta Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a local hospital where Dewitt later died from his injury. The other man — who has not yet been identified — was treated for injuries that were considered not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to call Detective C. Tovar at 804-646-6739.