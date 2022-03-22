RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives have identified the man who was killed after a shooting in Southside Plaza on Hull Street Road Monday night.

Around 9:55 p.m., police responded to the 4100 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim in a park vehicle, unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

He was identified as 29-year-old Jayce Folkner of Henrico. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Austin at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.