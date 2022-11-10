RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the occupants of a van that was seen leaving the scene of a homicide in October.

According to police, at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, officers responded to the Bloom Apartments on the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a person shot.

When they got there, they found 30-year-old Ronnell Wayne unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound in the courtyard. Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

A white conversion van, which is believed to have had a man and a woman inside, was seen leaving the apartment building after the shooting. The van and its occupants may be located in the Tidewater area of Virginia.

Richmond Police is asking for help locating the van pictured on the left after it was seen leaving the scene of a homicide on Chamberlayne Avenue in October. (Photo: Richmond Police)

Police are looking to interview the people who were in the van on the night of the shooting. Anyone who recognizes the van pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-814-7123.