RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of a January fatal shooting that is believed to be connected to another shooting that took place just a few blocks away on the same night.

According to police, 18-year-old Jaden Carter of Richmond has been identified as the victim of a shooting that took place on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of South Kenmore Road in Richmond’s Southside for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found Carter, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers were then called to a shooting scene a few blocks away, on the 7400 block of Forest Hill Avenue. There, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating these two shootings and believe they are related. Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-3926.