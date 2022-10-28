RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of the second deadly Q Street shooting to occur in less than two weeks, both located on the same block.

In the most recent incident, police were called to the 1900 block of Q Street on Thursday, Oct. 20 shortly before 9 p.m. to find two men had been shot, one fatally. While one man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the other, 33-year-old Isiah Coles, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

1900 Q Street in Richmond Shooting scene at the 1900 block of Q Street on Oct. 20 (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

Previously, Richmond Police were called to the same block of Q Street on Sunday, Oct. 9 for the report of a shooting in the early morning. Upon arrival, officers found that 37-year-old Quinton Robertson had been shot and killed.