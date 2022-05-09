RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives have identified the victims of the fatal double shooting in Fairfield Court.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Jermorlo Butler and 42-year-old Demetrise Simmons.

The incident happened on Friday, May 6, around 1:46 a.m. on the 2500 block of Rosetta Street. Officers arrived on scene and found two people in an apartment with gunshot wounds. The man, Butler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female, Simmons, was transported to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000